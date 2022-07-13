Cerity Partners LLC Has $340,000 Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $122.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

