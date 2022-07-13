Cerity Partners LLC Has $347,000 Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 120.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Copart by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Copart by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 22,135 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $15,895,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in Copart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 708,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $111.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.91 and a 200-day moving average of $121.07. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.11. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $161.12.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

