Cerity Partners LLC Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.76. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 110.98%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.08.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

