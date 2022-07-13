Cerity Partners LLC Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Xylem by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 591,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,889,000 after purchasing an additional 52,285 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 400,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,028,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after buying an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,827,000 after buying an additional 66,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $154,442.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,288 shares of company stock worth $984,665. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $76.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.64.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.11.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

