Cerity Partners LLC Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 19,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.72.

Shares of LH stock opened at $239.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $212.40 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.62.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

