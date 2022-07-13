Cerity Partners LLC Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,197 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 7.0% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 84,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after buying an additional 18,259 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Tufton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 20.8% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,883,474.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $2,796,364.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 618,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,765,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,165 shares of company stock valued at $8,316,271 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRVL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.62.

MRVL opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of -74.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.34%.

About Marvell Technology (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.