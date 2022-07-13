Cerity Partners LLC Has $386,000 Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $494,883,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,940,000 after buying an additional 296,552 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4,072.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,284,000 after buying an additional 280,575 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,105,000 after buying an additional 254,033 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 131.3% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 226,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,944,000 after buying an additional 128,600 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $362.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $467.93. The firm has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.50 and a 52-week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

