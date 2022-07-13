Cerity Partners LLC Has $409,000 Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PPL by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 80,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 16,546 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in PPL by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL stock opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.42. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PPL’s payout ratio is 105.88%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

