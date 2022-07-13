Cerity Partners LLC Has $413,000 Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,714 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $2,680,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,446,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $86.35 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.63.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 17.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of SAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of SAP from €120.00 ($120.00) to €110.00 ($110.00) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

