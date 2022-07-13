Cerity Partners LLC Has $416,000 Stock Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWC. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $17,712,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $12,867,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,871,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 510,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,368,000 after buying an additional 37,788 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,310,000.

Shares of IWC opened at $107.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.77. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $102.20 and a one year high of $158.05.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

