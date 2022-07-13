Cerity Partners LLC Has $436,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GWX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 868,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,811,000 after acquiring an additional 44,616 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2,259.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 336,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 322,706 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $28.44 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $40.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average of $33.63.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.