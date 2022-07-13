Cerity Partners LLC Has $440,000 Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of State Street by 13.0% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 382,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,304,000 after purchasing an additional 44,030 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 3.0% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 81,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of State Street by 389.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 118.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of State Street by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STT opened at $62.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.83 and a 200-day moving average of $81.09. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $60.54 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Argus raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on State Street from $93.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

