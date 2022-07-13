Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $85.12 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.84 and a one year high of $117.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.