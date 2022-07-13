Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 150.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,684 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ET. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 13,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 166,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 93,600 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 27,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 34,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 18,097 shares during the period. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.11.

Shares of ET stock opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $12.48.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 75.47%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

