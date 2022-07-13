Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 194.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,295,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,153,000 after purchasing an additional 307,207 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,328,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,119,000 after purchasing an additional 109,264 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,786,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 645,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 590,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,879,000 after purchasing an additional 102,287 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $95.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $62.92 and a 52-week high of $130.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.10 and a 200 day moving average of $102.81.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

