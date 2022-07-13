Cerity Partners LLC Invests $401,000 in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,380 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BEN. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 56,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $242,451.36. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 271,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,255.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 191,215 shares of company stock valued at $844,948. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.03. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Franklin Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.