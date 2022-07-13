Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of ED opened at $92.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $71.52 and a one year high of $101.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.47 and a 200 day moving average of $90.75.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 72.98%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.55.

Consolidated Edison Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.