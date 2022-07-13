Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,304 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 68.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 26,493 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Kroger by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 756,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,254,000 after purchasing an additional 25,968 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 41,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 18,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,116,000 after buying an additional 33,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Kroger stock opened at $47.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.53. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

About Kroger (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.