Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2,415.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 9,542 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP stock opened at $70.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.63.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CP. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

