Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 24.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,315,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,206,000 after buying an additional 138,740 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 432,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,467,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 25.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA stock opened at $52.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $64.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.27.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

