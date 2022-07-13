Cerity Partners LLC Makes New $361,000 Investment in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 350.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 13,191 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 161,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 39,138 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 16,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 851.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,282,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,397,000 after buying an additional 1,147,268 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.38.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). NiSource had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.44%.

Several research firms recently commented on NI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

