Cerity Partners LLC Makes New $366,000 Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 60.8% during the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 76.0% during the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 371,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,071,000 after purchasing an additional 160,319 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $391,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $1,001,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale set a $81.00 target price on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.05.

In other news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,063.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,673,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.27 per share, for a total transaction of $313,557,542.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,835,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,142,948.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 31,475,385 shares of company stock worth $1,801,169,807 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OXY opened at $57.37 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.92.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

