Cerity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.2% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 71,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 53,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 162,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 28,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,793. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.19 and a 1-year high of $50.58. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.51.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

