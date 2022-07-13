Cerity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Saia by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Saia by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Saia by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Saia by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Saia by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,025,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,643,000 after purchasing an additional 353,020 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $206.97 on Wednesday. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.03 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.28. Saia had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $661.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Saia from $273.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Saia from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Saia from $298.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Saia in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.69.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

