Cerity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Saia by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Saia by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Saia by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Saia by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Saia by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,025,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,643,000 after purchasing an additional 353,020 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ SAIA opened at $206.97 on Wednesday. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.03 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Saia from $273.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Saia from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Saia from $298.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Saia in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.69.
Saia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.
