Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 452 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,582,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,599,903,000 after acquiring an additional 524,578 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,092.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 334,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,188,000 after acquiring an additional 164,328 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $467,596,000 after acquiring an additional 152,947 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on LH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.72.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $239.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.47 and a 200 day moving average of $261.62. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $212.40 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

