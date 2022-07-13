Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 4,664 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 407.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 510.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.46. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $34.29.

