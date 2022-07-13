Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 608 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Clorox by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,768,000 after buying an additional 327,488 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,724,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,971,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 351,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,350,000 after purchasing an additional 251,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,766,000 after purchasing an additional 178,636 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.69.

CLX opened at $143.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.29 and a 200 day moving average of $148.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.75%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

