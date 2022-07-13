Cerity Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,277 Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,277 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,612,000 after purchasing an additional 25,262 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 45,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 228.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,364,000 after purchasing an additional 156,155 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 180,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,912,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $62.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.20, a P/E/G ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.13. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.56.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $233.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.34 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 6.12%. Mercury Systems’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.