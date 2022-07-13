Cerity Partners LLC Raises Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $506,692,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,176,000 after buying an additional 1,256,195 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $69,194,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of American International Group by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,741,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,872,000 after buying an additional 630,592 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in American International Group by 3,190.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 601,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,199,000 after purchasing an additional 583,174 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $51.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.62. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.54 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. Barclays increased their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

