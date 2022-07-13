Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 194.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

VDE stock opened at $95.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $130.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.81.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

