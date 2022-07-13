Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,398,416.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,582,165.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,285 shares of company stock valued at $39,219,908. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $306.41 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $377.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $301.53 and a 200 day moving average of $309.34. The company has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SNPS. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.91.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

