Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,304 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $47.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.03. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $37.85 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $2,917,922.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,514,366.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

