Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,009 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $105.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.79. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $144.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.