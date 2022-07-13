Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,060 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTB opened at $157.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.89. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $128.46 and a twelve month high of $186.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.37 and a 200-day moving average of $170.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.51.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

