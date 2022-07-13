Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,323 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,368 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $475,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,284 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $102.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.66 and a 200-day moving average of $100.03. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $78.07 and a one year high of $116.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 0.06.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.83.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

