Cerity Partners LLC Sells 144 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 39.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $198.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.77. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.02 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 87.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.33.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

