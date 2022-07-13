Cerity Partners LLC Sells 15,197 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,197 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.2% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.35 and a 200-day moving average of $64.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.62.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $318,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,116.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $2,796,364.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 618,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,765,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,165 shares of company stock valued at $8,316,271 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

