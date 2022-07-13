Cerity Partners LLC Sells 203 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,641,000 after acquiring an additional 14,369 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 301,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,795,000 after acquiring an additional 154,566 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 1,282.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 278,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,331,000 after acquiring an additional 258,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Nepsis Inc. raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 112,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 18,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLGT opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.34 and a 1 year high of $112.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.61. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.51 earnings per share. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLGT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $63,575.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,940.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $67,739.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 329,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,439.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $171,530. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

