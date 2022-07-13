Cerity Partners LLC Sells 2,352 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Sony Group by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SONY shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Sony Group stock opened at $82.05 on Wednesday. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $79.05 and a 12 month high of $133.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.18 and its 200-day moving average is $98.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Sony Group had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $19.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. Research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

