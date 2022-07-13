Cerity Partners LLC Sells 486 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,303,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,379,000 after buying an additional 345,565 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,045,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,341,000 after buying an additional 136,035 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 792,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,380,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 630,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,543,000 after buying an additional 205,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $66,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.25.

Shares of CHKP opened at $122.63 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $149.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.28 and its 200-day moving average is $128.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

