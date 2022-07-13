Cerity Partners LLC Sells 5,115 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 402.9% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 106.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

CTVA stock opened at $52.56 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $64.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

