Cerity Partners LLC Sells 5,710 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

GSY stock opened at $49.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.87. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $50.50.

