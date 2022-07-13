Cerity Partners LLC Sells 5,710 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Treasure Coast Financial Planning acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Ceera Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 83,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $49.57 on Wednesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.87.

