Cerity Partners LLC Sells 847 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 43.3% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $92.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.75. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 72.98%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.55.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

