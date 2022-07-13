Cerity Partners LLC Takes $396,000 Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,818,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,609,000 after acquiring an additional 48,566 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,539,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,874,000 after purchasing an additional 115,212 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 539,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,548,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 439,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 277,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,653,000 after purchasing an additional 83,910 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of FV stock opened at $40.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.74. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV)
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.