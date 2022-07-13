Cerity Partners LLC Takes $396,000 Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,818,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,609,000 after acquiring an additional 48,566 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,539,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,874,000 after purchasing an additional 115,212 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 539,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,548,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 439,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 277,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,653,000 after purchasing an additional 83,910 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FV stock opened at $40.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.74. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.173 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

