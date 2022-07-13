Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQR. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 37,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 29,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,042,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $86.50 to $78.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.47.

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $71.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $94.32.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 69.83%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

