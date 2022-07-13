Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,615 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 73,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,662,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 763,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,799,000 after purchasing an additional 273,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on GoDaddy from $118.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $682,951.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,607. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $111,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,414,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,442 shares of company stock valued at $946,156 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $70.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.44. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.81 and a 12-month high of $88.33.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.20 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 231.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

