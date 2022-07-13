Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Post by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,516,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,963,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Post by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,454,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,916,000 after acquiring an additional 111,209 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Post by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,334,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,489,000 after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Post by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,800,000 after acquiring an additional 19,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Post by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 357,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial lowered Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Post in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Post in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Shares of POST opened at $83.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.51. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.83 and a 52-week high of $84.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Post had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $328,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,123.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.26 per share, with a total value of $1,007,624.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,814.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,250 shares of company stock worth $743,390. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

