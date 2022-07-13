Cerity Partners LLC Trims Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in HubSpot by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 63.9% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in HubSpot by 114.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUBS. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.40.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $273.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.52 and a beta of 1.69. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.49 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $326.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total transaction of $2,551,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 684,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,578,573.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,074 shares of company stock worth $5,315,182. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

