Cerity Partners LLC Trims Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,699,182,000 after purchasing an additional 698,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,752,000 after purchasing an additional 338,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $738,738,000 after purchasing an additional 134,125 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,127,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $539,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $275,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG opened at $116.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $177.32.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.91.

PPG Industries Profile (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.